Potter County Sheriff’s Office continues to recover from ransomware attack

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office continues to recover from the ransomware attack that happened back in April.

Sheriff Brian Thomas said they have been able to catch up on the work that was impacted in the two months of the attack.

He said they are all caught up on day to day operations, but there is still a lot of data that needs to be entered that isn’t as pressing at this time.

“It really hurt us,” said Sheriff Thomas. “We were probably the hardest hit, us and the tax office. We lost about a year and a half worth of stuff and so its taken a little while. We also had, of course, it shut down everything we use for the jail and that was probably our biggest thing too.”

