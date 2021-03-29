Potter County Detention Center to start jail visitations on April 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Beginning April 5, the Potter County Detention Center will allow jail visitations with certain Covid-19 restrictions, according to a news release from the Potter County Sheriffs Office.

The office details the plans that are in place because of Covid-19 restrictions including, masks having to be worn and social distancing procedures.

General population inmates can have two visits weekly but, visitations are limited to 14 male visitation seats and five female seats, the office said.

For more information about the visitation schedule contact the Potter County Sheriffs Office at, 806.379.2900.