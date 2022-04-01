POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced that beginning on April 1, letters from the Sheriff’s Association of Texas will begin to arrive in local mailboxes.

“They will be from the Sheriff’s Association of Texas soliciting Associate membership or Associate Business Members to the Association,” wrote Sheriff Brian Thomas in the announcement, “This money provides free training for Sheriff’s all over the Great State. This is an Association that I have been a part of since the day I was first elected. I stand behind this organization.”

Thomas said that the letter would be signed by him, and that it would be “awesome and greatly appreciated” if community members donated.

However, while Thomas noted that the letter is legitimate, he warned that the Sheriff’s Association of Texas does not and will not solicit donations by telephone. If a person receives a call that claims to be from the association, the Sheriff advised that the call be ended.

Further, Thomas said that he receives a copy of every person who signs up for the association, and that he will send out a letter acknowledging membership.