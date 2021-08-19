Potter County Sheriff searching for woman wanted for assisting felon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding Laura Lynn Mireles, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon.”

Described by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Mireles is a 41 year-old woman, 5’09” tall, 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Laura’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300, according to Crime Stoppers.

