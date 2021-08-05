Potter County Sheriff searching for sex offender under ‘Duty to Register’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted under “Sex Offenders Duty to Register”, and has asked the community for help.

Joel Benavidez was described by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers as a 45 year old man, 6’00” tall, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Benavidez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.