Potter County Sheriff searching for sex offender under ‘Duty to Register’ and ‘Theft of Property’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted for “Sex Offenders Duty to Register for life,” and “Theft of property under $2,500 with 2 or more Previous Convictions.”

Julius Roman was described by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers as a 48 year old man, 5’11” tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Julius’ location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.