Potter County Sheriff searching for man wanted on multiple counts of ‘Sex Offender Duty to Register’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announced the “Fugitive of the Week” as Anthony Michael Thompson, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of “Sex Offender Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction.”

Thompson is described by police as a white male, 21, 5’10 tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Nicolas’ location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.