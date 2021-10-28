Potter County Sheriff searching for man wanted on 2 counts of ‘Sexual Assault of a Child’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announced the “Fugitive of the Week” as Christopher Garcia, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of “Sexual Assault of a Child.”

Thompson is described by police as a Hispanic male, 38, 5’02 tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Garcia’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

