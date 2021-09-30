Potter County Sheriff searching for man wanted for 2 counts of family assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help searching for Michael Todd Artis, who is wanted by the Potter County Sherriff’s Office for two counts of “Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction.”

Artis is described by the Crime Stoppers as a white male, 31, 5’11 tall, 250 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know Michael’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.