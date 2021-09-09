Potter County Sheriff searches for man wanted on sex offender duty to register violation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Jakob Perez, 22, wanted on two probation violations for “Sex Offenders Duty to Register.”

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers described Perez as 22 years old, 5’11” tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Perez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.