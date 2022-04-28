AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help searching for Hope Christian Montana Heater, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Habitation.”

According to the Crime Stoppers, Heater was described as a 23-year-old woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Heater’s location was asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.