AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday morning, the “Fugitive of the Week” is Andres Eutimio Sanchez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers described Sanchez as a 32-year-old man, 5’10” tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Holcomb’s location was asked by officials to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials said that an anonymous tip leading to Holcomb’s request could earn a reward of up to $300.

