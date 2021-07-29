Potter County Sheriff searches for woman wanted for identity fraud

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding Melanie Kristie Romero, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information Number of Items over 10 under 50.”

Romero was described by the police as as a 42 year-old woman, 5’05” tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Romero’s location or have other information to offer, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for a call at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.