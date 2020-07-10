Potter County Sheriff: North Loop 335 is shut down for traffic from N. Coulter to N. Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a cattle truck overturned on the North Loop 335 between N. Coulter to N Western.
Emergency crews are working to get the scene cleaned up.
Please avoid that area this morning for a while it could be a while before it is all cleaned up.
