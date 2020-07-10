Potter County Sheriff: North Loop 335 is shut down for traffic from N. Coulter to N. Western

Hello folks and good Monday morning. We had some pretty widespread rain around the area yesterday, that continued overnight. Those showers are moving out but the clouds are hanging on for a bit longer. We can expect a partly cloudy sky by noon with temperatures rising to the 80s and eventually topping out in the mid 90s, just slightly above average for July. Today's best chance for rain will lie across the Oklahoma Panhandle, with a complex of storms that develops up there. A stray storm or two is possible further south, but all the precipitation will die out tonight.

A few storms are possible Tuesday afternoon but we won't see a major change in temperatures. This week is looking pretty mild with highs in the 90s and the occasional 100.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin