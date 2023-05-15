AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, more than 1,000 people graduated from Amarillo College. One of those receiving their college diploma was the Sheriff of Potter County.

Brian Thomas was on a mission to complete something he started decades ago as he walked to the stage at the Amarillo Civic Center. This weekend, Thomas finished his associate’s degree in criminal justice after nearly four decades since he started it.

He said it all started with an email.

“I thought about going back, but when I got the email and then when I called and they said ‘You only got six classes, Sheriff, you might as well go back.’ Ok. I didn’t realize I was that close,” Thomas said. “The email sparked it to get it going. Encouragement to the colleges to keep sending those emails out to people, because you never know what will happen with that.”

Thomas said he started his associate’s degree back in 1985 and he said he always wanted to go into law enforcement, but immaturity and life stopped him from finishing.

“We’re all 18, we can run the world and really didn’t have the drive to really put the effort into the school work,” Thomas said. “Then, I got a job and started at the police department and working nights, so trying to go to school during the day after working all night, was like nah, it’s not going to work. Then I got married and had kids, so that put a big hamper on things because I had a kid that was medically challenged. So, you know life in general.”

Thomas said his family is very proud of him and pushed him to finish.

“All of my family has gone to school. My wife has a college degree. Both of my girls do, one of them is a nurse, and one of them is a teacher. So they have already been through that. There were a couple of times, I’m not going to lie, I was like, I’m done, I’m not doing this, and both of them, actually all three of them looked at me and said, ‘Was that an option for me dad?’ They inspired me to keep on going,” Thomas said. “I also told them I wasn’t going to walk and they said, ‘We didn’t have that option.’ So there were a couple of things.”

Vice President of Enrollment Management at Amarillo College Bob Austin said the college often sees students leaving and then returning to finish their education.

Austin said the biggest hurdles that prevent people from coming back are time and being uncomfortable.

Austin added for those returning to AC, the school wants to focus on what didn’t go right the first time and address those issues.

“Oftentimes what happens, is life gets in the way right? These folks have careers, raise children, you name it,” Austin said. “But we look for an opportunity to help ease back into the second time. It can be a little bit scary coming back as an adult student.”

Austin said that the school has always served adult students.

“We serve them well,” Austin said. “In fact, what we found is that our adult students who return actually perform better than the students right out of high school. So, for an adult student who is thinking about coming back, I promise you, you can successfully complete what you started here at AC.”

When it comes to that email that set Thomas back on his school journey, Austin said AC does this periodically.

“We do this on a periodic basis. We reach out to folks who have formally enrolled who have significant credit hours and who are close to graduating, but who have not graduated with us. We periodically reach out to them and invite them to come back to AC,” he said. “We also reach out to students who have stopped out fairly recently, in fact, we are in the middle of a project right now this summer where we are reaching out to folks who were enrolled in the last three years but haven’t reenrolled and haven’t completed and what we try to do is try to provide some hope for folks, because there may have been something that got in the way the first time that they were enrolled and if now is a good time for a person to come back, I would just say to anybody whose listening that we would welcome you back with welcome arms.”

Austin added that the school offers many flexible options for those looking to come back.

“Folks who may have been with us several years ago when online classes were not available, may or may not realize that now that they can come back and in most cases and take most classes they need to complete their degree at AC completely online,” said Austin.

Thomas said this was a personal thing that he wanted to finish, and also do it as an inspirational thing for others, mainly his employees to not give up.

“To hear all the people around here talk, I just got this or that, go back man. Even away from the sheriff’s office, if you are out there and you only got a couple of classes, go. Believe in yourself and just go get it done. You can do it,” said Thomas.

Thomas said it’s a good feeling to know he is done and said that he will be getting back to his hobby of woodworking in his spare time.