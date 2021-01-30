Potter County says that buildings will be reopening to the public Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Potter_County,_Texas_seal_1502752191065.png

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The order that was issued closing Potter County buildings from Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2021, will expire on February 1st at 12:00 AM and the court is not seeking an extension on the order.

Buildings will be open to the public effective Monday morning, of February 1st.

Potter County employees and officials may return to work on the same day and encouraged to do so, at the distraction of their department heads and elected officials.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss