POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

While “lifesaving efforts” were performed, according to the Sheriff’s Office report, the inmate was pronounced dead at around 10:45 p.m. The Texas Rangers were called to conduct an investigation into his death, and an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Friday morning.

The investigation, said the Sheriff’s Office, is ongoing.

