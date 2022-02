POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Fire and Rescue released information about a Tuesday evening fire that involved one structure on White Tail Ave. northwest of Amarillo.

According to Potter County officials, one structure was involved on White Tail Ave., located east of the city’s landfill. Officials say that all the residents were out of the structure and forward progress of the fire has stopped.

