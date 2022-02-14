AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the county’s commissioners reinstated the burn ban in the county until May 15.

According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, the county initatied a burn ban in November 2021, prohibiting all outdoor burning in all areas of the county outside the city of Amarillo limits except for activities related to public health and safety or household fires confined “within an approved metal container covered by a metal screen.”

“We are extremely dry and one of the worst droughts we have seen in many years. Please be extra careful in your driving, don’t let chains drag, don’t drive across a field and do not throw cigarettes out the windows,” a Facebook post from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office read. “As Smoky the Bear said only you can prevent fires!!!!! You can burn house hold trash in a barrel with a grate covering it.”

Officials from the office are asking individuals who are in doubt of what they can burn to call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 806-379-2900.