POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As strong winds sweep through the High Plains, Potter County issued a temporary burn ban, according to documents from the Potter County Commissioners Court.

The documents detailed that as of Wednesday, a burn ban on outdoor fires was activated as these windy conditions can cause wildfires that endanger lives and damage property.

All outdoor burning, according to the documents, is prohibited until the threat of fire has passed with the exception of the following: