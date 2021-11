POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/ KCIT) — Potter County Election Officials issued a statement warning of a text message scam.

Officials said the scam portrays the county promoting partisan merchandise.

Election officials wanted to clarify that this message is not from them.

Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley said this incident affects voter confidence and the county’s efforts to stay non-partisan.

Officials said this was the text message that was sent out over the weekend.