POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County jury has convicted one man for the murder of Alejandro Chavez which happened in June of 2020.

On Jan. 12, officials with the 47th District Attorney’s Office said a jury convicted Christopher Yager for the murder of Chavez after an original trial in April 2022 that resulted in a hung jury.

According to the DA, Chavez was shot and killed on June 2020.

Deliberations lasted 40 minutes before a jury sentenced Yager to 38 years in prison.