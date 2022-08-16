POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released documents from the Potter County 47th District Court, one person was indicted in August on a charge of sexual assault of a child in the wake of a 2020 incident.

27-year-old Anthony Renee Paik was indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child on Aug. 11, as described in court documents, by grand jurors in the 108th Judicial District Court. The indictment detailed that Paik was charged in the wake of an incident in April 2020.