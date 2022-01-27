AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a criminal complaint was filed from the US District Court of the Northern District of Texas earlier this month, Antonio Levario, a Potter County man, was officially indicted Thursday on counts related to the possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, Levario was charged with the following counts:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribution 500 grams or more of methamphetamine;

Possession with intent to distribute methampetamine.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, law enforcement officials received a tip that Levario was potentially hiding in a home in Amarillo. Levario was wanted at the time for a parole violation. After leaving the home, deputies from the Randall County SWAT team arrested him, finding five bags containing a total of 1.5 pounds of meth with four allegedly being pre-packaged for sale along with $5,470 and a cell phone.

After officials questioned Levario, he admitted to the deputies of the possession of the meth, saying at the time that he intended to visit the park to sell the substance.