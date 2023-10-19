AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the 47th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, one man out of two indicted in connection to the death of 21-year-old Gregory Lynn Battee in 2017 was found guilty of murder and sentenced in early October.
The DA’s office said that after a five-day trial, Samuel Eugene Wilson was found guilty on Oct. 6 for the murder of Battee in March 2017, and sentenced to 33 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Battee was found dead from a gunshot wound in a northwest Amarillo home in 2017. Two men, Wilson and Charles Lynn Pruitt surrendered themselves to Amarillo police a few days later and were both indicted in connection to the shooting in May 2017.
Pruitt, as of October 2023, was still awaiting trial.
