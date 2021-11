POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man in Potter County has been charged with several counts of possession of child pornography.

A jury indicted John Clausen II on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of online solicitation of a minor.

According to court documents, these charges are from an incident in early June. All of the charges are second and third-degree felonies.

Full court documents can be found here: