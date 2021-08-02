Potter County man charged with 15 counts of child porn possession

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Potter County man has been indicted by a grand jury for 15 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Jerry Wayne Kennedy, 72, was indicted in Pottery County for the first five charges on July 6, according to the court documents. The other 10 charges came on July 7.

The complaint stated that while knowing the possessed material depicted minors, on April 2 Kennedy “intentionally or knowingly possess” child pornography.

This story is ongoing. Check in with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.