Potter County man arrested for possession of meth

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint from the US District Court of Nothern District of Texas, Antonio Levario was arrested on charges related to the possession and distribution of meth.

The criminal complaint shows that law enforcement got a call that Levario, who was wanted at the time by the Texas Pardons and Parole Board for a parole violation, was potentially hiding in a home in Amarillo.

According to that criminal complaint, officers saw Levario leave the house with a woman and get into a pickup. Police followed Levario to the San Jacinto Park and said they saw him walk towards a playground, that is when Randal County SWAT deputies arrested him.

Police said they found five zip-top bags of various sizes containing a total of 1.5 pounds of meth with four allegedly being pre-packaged for sale along with $5,470 and a cell phone.

When questioned, Levario admitted to the possession of the meth and said he intended to visit the park to sell the meth said police.