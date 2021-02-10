Potter County Lt. completes jail administration training

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sherriff’s office announced Lt. Darrel Harp recently completed an extensive training course at the Correctional Management Institute of Texas, a division of Sam Houston State University.

Harp is one of only 18 jail administrators from Texas chosen to participate in the course. Harp spent more than 40 hours learning the professional skills and techniques needed for managing a county jail.

The training was provided at no cost to Potter County or its citizens, but through a partnership of the Correctional Management Institute of Texas, the Texas Jail Association and the Texas Association of Counties.