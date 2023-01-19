POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers with the Potter County Junior Livestock Association, its Junior Livestock Show will run through Saturday on the Tri-State Fair Grounds after its beginning on Wednesday evening.

While the 2023 Stock Show began at 6:30 p.m. with a rabbit show, according to the published schedule, its first full day will focus on cattle, sheep, and goats. The show is expected to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday and feature judging by Tanner Barnes.

On Friday, the show is expected to focus on swine. With the showing also beginning at 1 p.m., organizers noted that Friday’s swine will be judged by Justin Rogers.

Organizers also noted that Saturday will feature a premium sale hosted at 5 p.m. on the 31st floor of the Amarillo Club, located at 600 S Tyler St.

