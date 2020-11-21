Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner reaches out to Governor Greg Abbott

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of Friday, Potter County was sitting at nearly 3,000 active cases of COVDI-19 and 155 deaths due to the virus.

In September, Judge Nancy Tanner was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to a task force on infectious disease preparedness and response along with ten other individuals from across the state of Texas.

Judge Tanner said she reached out to Governor Abbott on a personal basis earlier this week to ask what she could do as an official on the High Plains in fighting COVID-19 in the area.

Judge Tanner said she was told to keep enforcing the rules of wearing a face mask, staying home if you are sick, along with other common-sense guidelines.

Judge Tanner said people are still doing what they have been doing before the pandemic, and she said more needs to be done to help curb COVID-19 in the area.

“They think, ‘I won’t get it,’ I hope that’s true, I hope you don’t. But there is a chance that you will, especially with the numbers right now rising like they are and the fact that we have portable morgues everywhere now, we can’t keep up,” said Judge Tanner.

Judge Tanner added Potter County can’t keep up with the cremation paperwork due to the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Judge Tanner said she feels like she’s preaching to the choir as these precautions and guidelines are things people on the High Plains and in the area already know.

Judge Tanner said the infectious disease task force has met once and will have a meeting next month and have discussed the vaccines in the works to combat COVID-19.