Potter County Jr. Livestock Show runs through Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Junior Livestock Association (PCJLA) published the full schedule for its weeklong show and sale event, expected to run through Saturday evening.

“The purpose of the PCJLA is to provide an opportunity for our youth to participate in meaningful experiences through livestock show exhibition,” said the organization, “We physically run and direct all aspects of the Potter County Junior Livestock Show, included by not limited to the show, sale, set up, tear down, and general organization of the show.”

The event was organized by the PCJLA to be set in the Glenn McMennamy Livestock Building at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds.

According to the PCJLA organization, the schedule was set as follows:

2022 Stock Show Set-Up

Tuesday, Jan. 18 9 a.m.



2022 Stock Show

Wednesday, Jan. 19 | Rabbit Show 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 | Cattle, Sheep, Goats 6 a.m. through 11 a.m. | Move-in 11 a.m. | Cards Due 1 p.m. | Show Begins Judge – Lane Halfmann

Friday, Jan. 24 | Swine Only 6 a.m. through 11 a.m. | Move-in 11 a.m. | Cards Due 1 p.m. | Show Starts Judge – Nick Hofschulte



2022 Stock Show Tear-Down

Saturday, Jan. 22 9 a.m.



2022 Premium Sale