Potter County Jail begins offering J&J vaccine to inmates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sheriff Brian Thomas said the Potter County Jail started offering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines to inmates on Thursday, April 1.

Sheriff Thomas said the jail got its initial allotment of J&J vaccines from the Amarillo Public Health Department.

“We were contacted by the health department last week and they gave us some of the vaccines for our jail. We have approximately 50 [vials],” Sheriff Thomas said on Thursday.

The CDC said each J&J vial has five doses. At 50 vials, that first allotment is enough for 250 doses at the Potter County jail.

Sheriff Thomas said they usually have about 470 inmates.

“We’re finding our inmates that are medically fragile, that have some kind of diabetes heart condition, anything that would have put them in that higher category. So, those are the ones that we’re we’re going after first and once we get those, then we’ll do the ones that are over 65.”

After offering the vaccine to those groups, Sheriff Thomas said they will move on to vaccinate those in the medical unit, and finally, the rest of the inmates.

However, he said the jail is not offering vaccines to employees.

“We have offered them to go to the civic center like everybody else,” Sheriff Thomas said. “They have offered that to us a couple of weeks ago because we’re first responders working in the jail. So, all they have to do is just go down there. I can’t force them to do that but we have encouraged them to go.”

He said because J&J is one dose, they will not have to worry about tracking inmates down for a second dose.

“If we gave one today there’s no guarantee they’re going to be here for 28 days or that they wouldn’t get out and then it’s up to them and will they go get it or not, is really, you know who knows? So, at least this way we’ve got it all done in one. So that’s going to be very helpful,” he added.

Sheriff Thomas called the vaccine doses a blessing, especially as the jail prepares to open back up for visitation on Monday, April 5.

On Wednesday, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said they are making sure the Potter and Randall County jails have the supplies they need to vaccinate inmates.

As of Wednesday night, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office said it was not providing vaccines to inmates because they could not ensure those inmates would be there to get the second shot.

They also said they had not had access to the J&J one-dose vaccine.

Statement from RCSO on Wednesday night:

“We do not track the health records of our employees, so we do not have the number of jail staff who have received the vaccination. As far as inmates, whether or not they have had a vaccination is not a booking question required by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, so we do not ask it. In addition, we are unable to offer vaccinations to the inmates because the health department requires individuals to receive the second dose of the vaccine at the same location where they received the first dose. If an inmate is released between doses, he/she would be unable to get the second dose because we are not authorized to vaccinate individuals who are not incarcerated in our jail. So far, we’ve not had access to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is the only brand which does not require a second dose.” Leann Overstreet, Randall County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer

MyHighPlains.com reached out on Thursday to APH for an update on potential allotments of J&J doses for the Randall County Jail, as well as to RCSO but has not heard back from either entity as of Thursday night.

We also reached out to the Executive Director of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, Brandon S. Wood, for more information about the distribution of coronavirus vaccines to inmates.

Wood said, “That is a decision made at the local level in regards to how their vaccine allotments are distributed.”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice provided MyHighPlains.com with vaccination data for Texas jails last week.

Vaccine data from TDCJ, as of March 25:

Staff/Employee total- 17,944

1st dose- 10,894

2nd dose- 7,050

Inmates- 1,889

TDCJ did not provide information on dosage splits or specific units for inmates. MyHighPlains.com has reached out for more timely information on vaccinations.