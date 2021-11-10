Potter County initiates burn ban Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter County announced Wednesday that it will be joining other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle by initiating a 90-day burn ban.

According to records from Potter County, the burn ban was instituted by county officials Wednesday. All outdoor burning in all areas of the county outside the city of Amarillo limits is prohibited except for activities related to public health and safety or household fires confined “within an approved metal container covered by a metal screen.”

This comes after numerous counties within the Texas Panhandle, including Randall County, Hall County, Hutchinson County and Moore County recently initiated a burn ban. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, there are also burn bans in Armstrong County, Carson County and Oldham County.

Documents state that Potter County is “in a persistent pattern of dry and windy weather conditions with weather forecasters predicting a continuation of (the) same for the immediate future…” Officials state the conditions “pose an immediate threat of large, dangerous and uncontrollable wildfires having the potential to endanger lives and damage property on a large scale.”