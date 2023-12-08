AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 21st annual Tree of Angels program was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. on the 11th floor of the Santa Fe Building, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.

According to the office, the ceremony is intended to be held yearly to honor the victims of violent crimes, inviting families and friends of homicide victims to hang an ornament on the tree for their loved ones.

As mentioned in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, the city of Amarillo was considered the fourth most violent city in Texas by the FBI in 2022, with a violent crime rate of 8.36 violent crimes per 1,000 residences in the city – about twice the state average. In January 2023, Amarillo Police told MyHighPlains.com that the increase in violent crimes such as homicides in the last few years has involved many targeted cases connected to “high-risk” lifestyles including gang, drug, or weapons involvement.

In 2023, Amarillo police and other area law enforcement agencies have continued efforts to cut down on violent crimes and solve open cases, though the community has continued to see the crimes’ lasting impact. Activist and community groups in the Amarillo area have also contributed to the effort to decrease violent crime with their own advocacy and awareness-focused events.

While the combined local efforts to combat violent crime continue, so do traditions such as the Tree of Angels, which organizers have used to help remember those who have been lost to violence and comfort the loved ones left behind.

The DA’s office noted that those seeking more information about the Tree of Angels event or to RSVP can call 806-379-2325.