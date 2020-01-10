Potter County helping recycle US Flags

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County is helping to properly recycle your U.S. Flag.
Today, they got their recycle bin from the National Association of Counties.
Anyone who had a flag that needs recycling can place it in the bin, which will be located in the Santa Fe building.
Once the bin is filled, the flags will be disposed of properly.
