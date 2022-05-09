Update (12:55 p.m.)

According to officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation, US 87 northbound has been closed at FM 2176 in Potter County due to the Moore County fire.

Update (12:35 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo office of the National Weather Service are calling the Moore County fire the “Moore 2901 Wildfire.” Officials report that the wildfire, which is reported as near Masterson, continues to cause US 287 to be closed in both directions.

Update (11:40 a.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation posted a tweet on their Twitter account, saying that the Moore County fire, which is reported as being south of Dumas, has caused US 287 to be closed in both directions.

Original Story:

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Potter County Fire Rescue are currently responding to a fire in Moore County, according to a post made on its Facebook page.

Officials from the county’s fire rescue team are responding to a request from Moore County for mutual aid on a fire at the old helium plant in Moore County. No word has been given on the size of the fire and the containment of the fire.

