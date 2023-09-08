AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Steven Denny with Potter County Fire-Rescue, they are working on a structure and wildland on 22500 RM 1061.

Forward progress is holding and the structure fire is under control.

Currently, six trucks are on scene and Boys Ranch is also on the scene for mutual aid.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.