Potter County Fire Department mourns Assistant Chiefs passing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Fire Department is mourning the death of Assistant Chief, Pat Fitzpatrick, following his unexpected passing.

The Potter County Fire-Rescue Facebook page reported the asst. chiefs passing saying ” Potter County Fire and Rescue is devastated to report the unexpected passing of Assistant Chief Pat Fitzpatrick this morning in his home in Potter County.”

Asst. Chief Fitzpatrick had served Potter County since 1995 as a volunteer member and was hired as paid staff in 2001.

