Potter County Fire Crews respond to fire on River Road near Highway 287

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Crews responded to a fire on River Road near Highway 287.

According to the Potter County Fire Crews, the call went out at 6:56 p.m.

The fire was primarily in the attic, and the members of the house were not there said Potter County Fire Crews.

The Potter County Fire Crews said due to the extent of the damage the house is a total loss.





The Potter County Fire Crews said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

