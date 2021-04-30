Potter County Fire & Rescue receives improved rating; could possibly lower insurance rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An improved rating for Potter County Fire and Rescue after a review from the Insurance Services Office.

“This is a really big deal for a mostly-volunteer department to get a rating like this,” said Steven Denny, Potter County Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer.

That rating, which is assessed by the department’s availability and their ability to respond to fires and emergencies in their district, comes from a recent review of the department from the Insurance Services Office Incorporated.

“Previously, we had a rating of 6 or 9, depending on how far you lived from a fire station. After a lot of effort with our department, a lot of training, a lot of equipping trucks and that sort of thing. We were able to improve that rating to a 4 or 4x if you lived a little bit farther,” said Denny.

Which Denny says meant a lot.

“A couple of years ago, we came to the taxpayers and asked them to pass a community assistance district, which increased sales taxes in the unincorporated areas. We’ve used that money to improve our training and improve our equipment and improve our response times,” said Denny.

“It’s very possible that people could see a difference in their rates because Potter County has upped their response time and gotten a better rating. It’s very possible,” said Don Tipps, State Farm Agent.

Tipps says while it does help, it doesn’t guarantee that the rating will lower it.

“There’s just so much data out there that we do take that all into account along with the rating system. That just helps because that’s usually out of the individual’s control,” said Tipps.

Tipps’ best advice for this situation?

“Talk to your local agent and you sit down and have that discussion with them to see about the possible discounts and that kind of thing to help your rates get low,” said Tipps.

Tipps says there are a number of things you can do around you home that could possibly help lower your insurance rates.

Those include having smoke alarms, working fire extinguishers and making sure brush or tree limbs are not up against the house.