Potter County Fire and Rescue announce improved rating from ISO

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Fire and Rescue (PCFR) announced that they have received an improved rating, from Class 6/9 to Class 4/4x, from the Insurance Service Office Inc. (ISO).

According to a release from the PCFR, the Public Protection Classification (PPC) assess the fire-protection efforts in the community.

Beginning Saturday, May 1, the County’s improved rating score could help residents and businesses in Potter County achieve lower insurance costs, said PCFR.

The PCFR said that ISO collects and analyzes important data on municipal fire-protection efforts in the community and then assign a PPC rating from one to ten, with one representing superior property fire-protection and ten indicates that the fire suppression program does not meet ISO minimum criteria.

The program helps the community evaluate their fire-protection services by providing objective, and countrywide standards, while helping lower insurance premiums in the community, according to the release.

For more information on the program and the rating system visit, https://www.co.potter.tx.us/