AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At 8:30 a.m. today, Potter County swore in officials elected in November for duty in 2021.
The event was held at the Santa Fe Building, though many public buildings are currently closed both due to the holiday weekend and the COVID-19 pandemic. Mask-wearing and social distancing were reported as rules for the event, said the County.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Potter County elected officials sworn in for 2021
- Biden’s pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees
- Target issues recall on some baby clothing due to choking hazards
- LIVE: North Myrtle Beach officials address crash that killed officer on Highway 17
- Newsfeed Now: Counting down the top 10 stories of 2020, part 2