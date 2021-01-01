Potter County elected officials sworn in for 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At 8:30 a.m. today, Potter County swore in officials elected in November for duty in 2021.









via KAMR/KCIT, Potter County Officials being sworn in

The event was held at the Santa Fe Building, though many public buildings are currently closed both due to the holiday weekend and the COVID-19 pandemic. Mask-wearing and social distancing were reported as rules for the event, said the County.