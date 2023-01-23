AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, the Potter County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to donate about 10 acres of land to Amarillo non-profit Homeless Heroes to start a housing development for homeless veterans in the Panhandle.

The land is in Willow Creek and will be the site for at least 10 tiny homes.

“We finally got to the point where we can move forward with our mission. It’s not just a dream anymore. Now it’s coming to fruition. Now we have the dirt,” said Tiffaney Belflower, president and founder of Homeless Heroes. “That’s a big deal because these people stood on the frontlines, they went to battle, war all the things for us and this is something so little that we can give back. But I’m hoping it’ll make a huge impact on the lives of our homeless veterans here in Amarillo.”

Belflower said they have a little more than $200,000 for the project and plenty of support to get it done.

“Now we get to put all that money to work and all those phone calls that people told us, ‘Call us when you have the land,’ we are calling because we got a lot of phone calls to make,” she continued. “Because I genuinely believe this is going to be able to start sooner than later.”

She said they will build tiny, stick-built homes with heating and air, water heaters, beds, couches, and more. Plus, there will be a community center where veterans can spend time together.

“What this is going to do is provide community with them one on one, provide a space where they can share what they’ve been through, lean on each other, have support of one another and they can have their world together as they are adjusting to back into the community.”

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said she found the land and the commission was on board with the plan for these tiny homes.

“They’re pretty tiny, but at least it gets them out of the weather, a place to sleep, a place to bathe, you know, and just be someone actually feel like they belong somewhere,” Judge Tanner said. “So this is a good thing. I’m really happy about it.”

Tanner said there is a big need for this project in our area, specifically for veterans.

“Unfortunately, there are so many of them that have no one, just like the ones that we cremate, and bury, they have no one and no one ever claims their cremains. It is just so sad to think that these guys put their life on the line for our freedom and no one cared, you know, when they die,” Tanner said. “These people are—they’re bound for the same fate. So we’re stopping it right now and giving them the option of living the rest of their life, in their own spot and in your own home.”

Belflower said they will start with 10 homes and build more as the need grows.

“Two to five acres would have been more than enough for 10 homes,” she said. “With 10 acres, we could probably build up to 20, maybe even 30.”

Tanner said the land will have to be surveyed first and the county will cover that cost.

Belflower said they will break ground immediately and the first house could be finished by the end of this year.