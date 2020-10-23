Potter County Detention Center graduates give special gift to Sheriff Brian Thomas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A graduation was held at the Potter County Detention Center for inmates who completed a 12-week program.

“We want to show them they are special, they are people, and we want to provide that for them,” Sheriff Brian Thomas explained.

The program is meant to change inmates’ lives, often causing them to confront their pasts to make a better future.

“For the most part, they just don’t have anyone that cares about them. So we want to show them there are people that still care about their future,” Sheriff Thomas stated.

One inmate and graduate who wishes to remain anonymous said this may have saved her life.

“They’ve given me a purpose and grounding me and helping me to focus on the areas in my life that I need to change, and really just focusing on what I want,” Sheriff Thomas said.

To show her appreciation, the graduate gave Sheriff Thomas a gift.

“He’s one of the biggest inspirations, besides our teacher. Sheriff Thomas has been right there to support us. We don’t see him on a regular basis but he lets it be known that he’s for us,” one inmate and graduate said.

Sheriff Thomas said this program and these graduates have even inspired others to do the same.

“Seeing the change that these ladies went through, it inspired me, even more, to want to get engaged in this class because you can see that it’s changed them,” inmate Veronica Garcia said.

There are multiple programs at the jail to help the men and women staying at the facility get better in their everyday lives.

