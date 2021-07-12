Potter County Commissioners’ Court adds Juneteenth as a county holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners’ Court is following in the federal government’s footsteps and adding a new holiday to the calendar.

They have officially added Juneteenth as a county holiday.

This is the second holiday in two years that has been added to the amendment.

“So this year we get off on Juneteenth and I think it’s very important to recognize that as a holiday federal government did it so we’re following suit.

Tanner also said she hopes everyone will go out and enjoy the new holiday and participate.

