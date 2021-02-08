Potter County Commissioners approve tax abatement for Amazon fulfillment center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday over at the Potter County Commissioners meeting, they approved a tax abatement that was approved by the City of Amarillo two weeks ago to bring an Amazon fulfillment center to the area.

The Potter County Commissioners approved the agreement five to zero.

This was the final step that was needed before the decision lands back with Amazon, who will have the final say on where the fulfillment center will go.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said that Amazon is also possibly looking at putting the fulfillment center in Lubbock.

According to Judge Tanner, the tax abatement approval would work as an incentive to bring the business giant to the High Plains.

“Amazon came to us, actually through the city and then to us to get an abatement. 5-year tax abatement for the new building that they are proposed to build. They’re gonna pick either Lubbock or Amarillo. And we’re sure hoping they pick Amarillo,” said Judge Tanner.

If the fulfillment center is brought to the area it could lead up to the creation of up to 500 full-time employees and an annual payroll of 13.5 million dollars.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said that if the fulfillment center is brought here, this could cause other businesses to come to Amarillo.

“If we have Amazon here, not just the employee, the 500 new employees. But just to say we have an Amazon distribution center here too, it would be great,” said Judge Tanner.

The cost for the project of the fulfillment center is an estimated $100 million. $70 million in facility improvements and $30 million for equipment.

This fulfillment center would be the first of its kind in west Texas and would help Amazon service its customers in our region with large item orders.



