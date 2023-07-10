AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Commissioners approved funding that will be aimed at fixing Valle De Oro roads that were impacted by flooding.

In a 4-1 vote, officials approved more than $20,000 to help with the fuel cost of the project. Material costs were already being donated by the state said officials.

Donnie Reavis, Road and Bridge Administrator, said the material being used is more resistant to water.

“Well normally you use straight caliche but recycled asphalt with the caliche makes a really good base and if it gets rained on you can still drive through it pretty well,” said Reavis.

Reavis said work is beginning in August with the aim for the project to take about a month pending weather delays.