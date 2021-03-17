Potter County closed today due to severe weather

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Judge Nancy Tanner, “… Potter County is closed today due to weather conditions.”

Courthouses and County Buildings will be closed for the day.

