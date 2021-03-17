Potter County closed today due to severe weather

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Judge Nancy Tanner, “… Potter County is closed today due to weather conditions.”
Courthouses and County Buildings will be closed for the day.
Updates on Closings and Delays can be found here.
