Potter County buildings to close for two weeks: Effective November 10th

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Potter County Officials have announced that they will be closing county buildings to the public for a two week period, beginning tomorrow, November 10th.

This announcement following the city’s decision to close city buildings to the public last Wednesday.

As for the county’s decision, Judge Nancy Tanner said that county employees will still come in to work, unless they are already working from home.

With this action, county officials are trying to figure out the best way they can help slow the spread.

County officials stated, “while the county cannot and will not impose any lockdown or business closures in light of Governor Greg Abbott’s Emergency Order, the county cannot sit idly by while the pandemic rages through our community.”

The buildings that will be shutting down will include: the Potter County Courthouse, the District Courts located in the Santa Fe building, and the county jail.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner stated, “we’re trying to save some lives here. There have been so many people die from this. There are people that are very, very ill right now, that I know personally. So we’re trying to save some lives. If we can save one, it’s worth it to me.”

These closures will go into effect early Tuesday morning at 12:01 a.m.

This two week time period will end on Friday, November 20th.

During these weeks, as facts come in, Judge Tanner will be able to make her decision to extend or discontinue this closure.

Additionally, due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Wheeler County, the Wheeler County Commissioners’ Court voted this morning to close the Wheeler County Courthouse to the public until further notice.

